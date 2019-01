No one was injured in a house fire that affected multiple homes in Brooklyn early Thursday night, according to Baltimore City fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of E. Patapsco Ave, where “heavy fire” was seen in a number of houses. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and will continue monitoring for hot spots, according to the department.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik