$40 million replacement of three bridges over Route 295 in Baltimore to begin soon; delays expected

A $40 million project to replace three aging bridges over Maryland Route 295 in South Baltimore is expected to cause traffic delays on the parkway and in nearby neighborhoods until early 2023, according to the city Department of Transportation.

Replacing the Waterview Avenue bridge, the Annapolis Road bridge and the Maisel Street footbridge will require closing one lane of Route 295 in each direction during demolition and rebuilding of each bridge, said Muhummad Khalid, chief engineer of the city Transportation Department.

“There will be some delay,” Khalid said.

All three city-owned bridges are considered in “poor condition.” They are part of a combined $180 million in planned or ongoing bridge projects across the city, including the three-year, $18.9 million replacement of the Harford Road Bridge in Northeast Baltimore, which began in the fall.

“The selection of these projects is based on need in an ongoing effort to bring bridge infrastructure to good condition,” Khalid said.

Preliminary work on the city bridges over the Baltimore-Washington Parkway has already begun, and lane closures on the parkway are scheduled to start this spring and last until at least October 2022. Weather and other factors permitting, the project is expected to wrap up by January 2023.

Keisha Allen, president of the Westport Community Association, won’t believe it’s happening until she sees the demolition equipment.

Allen, 43, said the bridge replacements were first announced in 2001, then “were pushed off, restarted, re-bidded, fell apart, pushed off and reintroduced” as political will for the project waxed and waned over the years.

“It will be over 20 years when it completes,” she said.

The Annapolis Road bridge, originally built in 1919 and rehabilitated in 1959, is in the worst condition of the three, Allen said.

“There are massive holes,” she said. “You have to drive very slow across there.”

The outer right lane of Route 295 will close in each direction near that bridge in March for a full demolition and reconstruction that is expected to take until March 2021. The Annapolis road ramp onto southbound 295 will be closed for about a year and a half.

The replacement for the existing bridge, which carries one lane of traffic in each direction and has sidewalks on both sides, will include a bicycle lane.

The Waterview Avenue bridge, near the Baltimore City Fire Department’s Engine 58 firehouse in Westport, has two lanes in each direction and sidewalks on both sides. The 69-year-old bridge will be replaced in two phases to keep at least one lane of the bridge open in each direction for the duration.

The northern half of the bridge, which carries the two westbound lanes over Route 295, will be knocked down and rebuilt beginning in October and ending in March 2021. The southern half, which holds the two eastbound lanes, will be replaced between March 2021 and October 2022.

Work on this bridge also will require lane closures on 295 and the ramp from westbound Waterview Avenue ramp to northbound Route 295 will be closed for about 3.5 years.

The reconstructed bridge will eliminate the sidewalk on the bridge’s south side, which leads south along Waterview Avenue and ends at the Route 295 off-ramp.

Overnight, short-term closures of the parkway are expected during the project. Detours will be put in place during the project for Annapolis Road, Waterview Avenue, and the roads will be resurfaced while they are closed.

The Maisel Street pedestrian bridge will be closed and replaced from June 2021 to April 2022. The existing, 69-year-old bridge links students on the east side of the neighborhood to Westport Elementary School and the west side of the neighborhood to the Westport light rail stop.

The pedestrian bridge replacement was scheduled to take place after the completion of the northern half of the Waterview Avenue bridge, just blocks away, to maintain pedestrian access to the elementary school.

“Gotta make sure those kids can get to school,” said Scott Weaver, chief of the city’s bridge section.

Living a block from the Maisel Street footbridge for the past dozen years, Allen has seen holes in the bridge’s surface, through which she could look down onto six lanes of busy highway traffic.

“It’s in awful condition,” she said. “It’s good enough to be used, but it’s in awful shape.”

Allen sees the fact that has taken so long as a clear sign that lower-income neighborhoods still aren’t receiving the attention they need from the city.

“It goes to show — I always talk about it — how neighborhoods below [Interstate] 95 are the most ignored neighborhoods of the city,” she said. “The fact that we’ll be celebrating something so basic and so necessary is a damn shame.”

