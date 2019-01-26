Police: Body found in stream in Southwest Baltimore

A body was found in a stream in Southwest Baltimore on Friday, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers were dispatched about 2:43 p.m. to the 3000 block of Wilkens Ave., near Lower Gwynns Falls Park in the city’s Gwynns Falls neighborhood, and located the body, police said. The location is a couple of blocks from the Southwestern District police station.

Det. Nicole Monroe, a police spokeswoman, said the cause of death was unknown, and the body was transported to the office of the chief medical examiner in Baltimore so that an autopsy could be performed.

Monroe said the body appeared to be that of an adult, but she did not have additional identifying information.

