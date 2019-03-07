Decomposing body found in Mount Vernon apartment building; residents claim landlord ignored complaints

The decomposing body of a 64-year-old man was found in an apartment in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Baltimore police said.

The man’s name was not released. His body was found with no signs of trauma in a third-floor apartment at 6 East Read Street about 9:38 a.m., police said. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the man had been dead, but “the body had started to decompose,” Detective Chakia Fennoy, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

A flier hanging in the building said that residents had made “many complaints” for weeks to management about an odor, and claimed “they allowed this issue to go unresolved.”

Mula Williams, who said he has lived on the first floor since June, said the fliers had been taken down and put back up by a frustrated resident. When American Management receives complaints about problems in the building, he said, “they don’t really attack it like a landlord should.”

The news that a body had been decomposing in an upstairs apartment, despite neighbors complaining, “was a little surprising, but not at the same time, because there’s a bunch of things I complained about when I first moved in and they didn’t even reach out to me.”

Melody Fairchild, assistant property manager for American Management, which manages the building, denied that the company had ignored the complaints.

A tenant on the third floor reported a foul odor in the hallway last week, but maintenance staff did not smell it when they came for a check, Fairchild said.

“We checked it out. We didn’t find any smell,” Fairchild said. “There was no cause for concern.”

Then, on Tuesday morning, management received another complaint and maintenance staff knocked on all the doors on the floor, she said.

“We did wellness checks on all the apartments, and that’s when we discovered the body,” Fairchild said.

She was matter-of-fact about the experience of finding one of the building’s tenants dead inside an apartment. American Management has nearly 800 units spread around the city, she said.

“Unfortunately death is part of life, and tenants die, so it’s not a first time experience for us,” Fairchild said.

