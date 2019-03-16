Man's body pulled from Baltimore harbor Saturday, police say

A man’s body was recovered from the Baltimore harbor in Fells Point Saturday afternoon, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 1:27 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Fell Street, where they pulled a man’s body from the water, Baltimore police spokeswoman Det. Chakia Fennoy said.

The man’s identity was not immediately available.

The incident occurred a day after another man’s body was recovered from the water near Pier 5 in the Inner Harbor.

This article will be updated.

