Man's body pulled from Baltimore harbor Saturday, police say

A man’s body was recovered from the Baltimore harbor in Fells Point Saturday afternoon, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
At about 1:27 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Fell Street, where they pulled a man’s body from the water, Baltimore police spokeswoman Det. Chakia Fennoy said.
The man’s identity was not immediately available.
The incident occurred a day after another man’s body was recovered from the water near Pier 5 in the Inner Harbor.
