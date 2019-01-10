Here's how Baltimore residents can receive emergency alerts from the city

Baltimore has launched a new alert system to warn residents, businesses and visitors of severe weather, flooding, hazmat situations, power outages and other emergencies.

The BMORE ALERT program, announced by the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, allows users to create an account and enter their home and cell phone numbers, email address and street address to be contacted by phone calls, text messages and/or emails from the city, depending on the situation.

You can create an account and sign up for alerts by clicking here. Calls from the alert system, provided by OnSolve through the CodeRED platform, arrive from two numbers: 866-419-5000 and 855-969-4636. The most recent alert can be heard by calling the number back.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6