Baltimore man stabbed after discovering man, woman breaking into house, police say

A Baltimore man was stabbed Saturday morning after catching two people attempting to break into his home in the Parkview-Woodbrook neighborhood, according to police.

The 53-year-old man told police he heard someone trying to get through his front door in the 2900 block of Auchentoroly Terrace. When he opened the door, he saw a man and woman armed with a knife.

The homeowner struggled with the woman, who stabbed him four times in the torso, police said. He said the couple then grabbed the his car keys and fled in his vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the robbers may be driving a burgundy 1999 Mercury.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911 or to leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

