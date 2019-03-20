Baltimore Streetcar Museum to reopen Sunday after train derailment — but without streetcar rides

The Baltimore Streetcar Museum will reopen its visitors’ center to the public Sunday after a train derailment last week forced the facility to close — but it could be a while before the museum’s main attraction returns.

A CSX train traveling north on elevated tracks near the North Avenue bridge derailed Friday afternoon, and several train cars crashed onto Falls Road below.

The Baltimore Streetcar Museum sits at 1901 Falls Road, near the bridge where the train went off its tracks. One of the cars that fell crushed the streetcar museum’s power substation — a small building where power is converted to charge the wires that power its historic streetcars for rides.

The train derailment occurred on the 1900 block of Falls Road, on a bridge that carries tracks over Falls Road and the Jones Falls, near the Howard Street Bridge and Baltimore Streetcar Museum. (Jerry Jackson, Kim Hairston) (Jerry Jackson, Kim Hairston)

The museum has a collection of about 10 historic streetcars, including the first and last models that ran in Baltimore. But the museum will be unable to offer streetcar rides until its substation is rebuilt and lines that power the cars are restored.

There was also some damage to the tracks along which its streetcars run.

The derailment also took out overhead power lines nearby. But by Tuesday, Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. had restored power to the museum’s visitors’ center, said Robert Krueger, the museum’s events coordinator. With its power restored, the visitors’ center will resume its weekend public hours from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Established in 1966, the Baltimore Streetcar Museum is typically open noon to 5 p.m. Sundays from March through December, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from June through October.

Three of the cars that derailed in the crash remain sitting alongside Falls Road. Krueger said CSX plans to scrap them onsite.

CSX is still investigating the cause of the accident.

