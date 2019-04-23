Business that calls itself Baltimore's first hemp dispensary opens in Upper Fells Point

Charmed Hemp, which claims to be Baltimore’s first hemp dispensary, is now open after it held its grand opening this weekend.

The Upper Fells Point business wrote on social media that it officially opened April 20, known as a sort of celebratory holiday among the cannabis community.

The state’s cannabis industry has continued to grow ever since 2017, after the state’s Medical Cannabis Commission authorized several marijuana growers, processors and dispensaries to operate in the state. It came nearly five years after the General Assembly voted to legalize medical cannabis in Maryland.

According to Charmed Hemp’s website, the business sells a variety of hemp-based products, from concentrates and skin creams to bath bombs and plastics.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC