Another reason to stay off the roads: Baltimore drivers rank worst in U.S. for driving in snow, study finds

In case you were looking for another excuse to stay home during the winter storm this week, Baltimore drivers recently were ranked worst in the nation for getting around in wintry conditions.

Allstate places Baltimore last on a list of 200 cities ranked for driving safely in snowy conditions in 2018. (It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given that the city was last in Allstate’s overall category, as well.)

The insurance company takes into account the average years between claims, relative claim likelihood compared to the national average and hard breaking events per 1,000 miles, as well as precipitation.

Baltimore drivers had an average of 3.8 years between claims, the shortest amount of time on the list. Brownsville, Texas, ranked safest on the list, with an average of 13.6 years between claims.

Drivers in Baltimore were also 163 percent more likely to file claims, compared to the national average, the report states.

Washington D.C. appears as No. 198 on the list for both regular and precipitous driving conditions.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed