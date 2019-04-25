FBI raids Baltimore City Hall, home of Mayor Catherine Pugh, offices of job training center

FBI and IRS agents are raiding Baltimore’s City Hall and the home of Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Dave Fitz, an FBI spokesman, confirmed agents from the Washington field office were executing search warrants at those locations Thursday morning, as well as at another address associated with Pugh.

Several people, one of them wearing an FBI windbreaker, could be seen at City Hall.

The third site is the location of the Maryland Center for Adult Training. Pugh once led the nonprofit job training program and it has listed online as board members three Pugh staffers — Gary Brown Jr., Poetri Deal and Afra Vance-White. Those three staffers were fired this week by acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.

Pugh and her attorney, Steven Silverman, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

When Young arrived Thursday morning at City Hall, he declined to comment.

Lester Davis, a spokesman for Young, said Thursday morning that Young didn’t know about the searches in advance. He also said Young did not know if the three aides were under investigation.

City Solicitor Andre Davis said he also did not know about the searches beforehand. He declined to comment further.

Pugh, a Democrat, is under investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor for sales of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books. She sold the books to entities with business before the city, and to the University of Maryland Medical System, where she was a member of the volunteer board of directors.

It was not clear where the agents were inside the seat of municipal government. The building houses the mayor's office, the City Council president's office, the city comptroller's office and the offices of council members. It's also home to the city law department, the finance department, the department of legislative reference and the inspector general's office.

A Baltimore Police Department officer would not allow a reporter in the building.

Pugh has been on leave since the beginning of the month as she recovers from a case of pneumonia. Young is filling in as acting mayor.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

