This rare bill sold for nearly 2,000 times its worth at a Baltimore auction

A rare $1,000 bill — called the “unicorn” of U.S. paper money — sold for nearly 2,000 times its worth at an auction in Baltimore.

The 1891 bill, called a Marcy Note, is one of only two known in existence, according to Stack’s Bowers Galleries, which auctioned the bill. It sold for $1.92 million to a private buyer during the final sale of the Joel R. Anderson Collection at the Whitman Spring Expo in Baltimore.

The currency features the portrait of its namesake, William L. Marcy, who served as New York’s governor, a U.S. senator and war secretary under President James Polk.

The only other known Marcy note is housed in the National Numismatic Collection at Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.

“You can’t own a rarer piece of American paper money,” Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, said in a statement. “The Marcy Note is the centerpiece of the Anderson Collection and we’re honored to be the first to sell it at auction.”

