Person struck, killed by Amtrak while trying to cross railroad tracks, Baltimore fire officials say

A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train while trying to cross train tracks in the Pulaski Industrial Area neighborhood, according to Baltimore fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the 5800 block of E. Lombard St. around 10:40 a.m. after a person was struck while trying to cross the tracks. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, said Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams.

None of the 185 passengers or crew members on board the Acela Express train 2160, traveling from Washington D.C., to Boston, Mass., were harmed in the incident, Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said in a statement.

The Amtrak Police Department is working with the Baltimore Police Department to investigate the incident. Amtrak’s Northeast Regional train 174 is also stopped as a result of the crash, Toll said.

“Individuals are urged to exercise extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings,” Toll said in the statement. “Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.”

This article will be updated.

