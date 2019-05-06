4 injured in crash between ambulance, MTA Mobility shuttle in Northeast Baltimore

Four people were injured in a collision between a Maryland Transit Administration Mobility paratransit shuttle and a Baltimore City Fire Department ambulance that overturned during the crash in Northeast Baltimore on Monday morning, officials said.

Two Fire Department paramedics, the MTA Mobility bus driver and a passenger were taken to hospitals for injuries that were not expected to be life threatening, officials said. The paramedics had to be extricated from the overturned ambulance after the crash about 9:30 a.m. at Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane.

No patients were inside the ambulance, said Chief Roman Clark, a fire department spokesman. It’s unclear whether the ambulance, Baltimore City Fire Department Medic 6, was on an emergency call at the time, he said.

MTA Police are investigating, according to agency spokeswoman Veronica Battisti.

She said she would ask investigators for more details about the circumstances of the crash.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

