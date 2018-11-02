Fire official: One dead, one unaccounted for in partial building collapse at Southeast Baltimore Amazon warehouse

One person is dead and another was unaccounted for late Friday after a weather-related building collapse at the Amazon distribution warehouse in Southeast Baltimore, according to a fire department spokesman.

Chief Roman Clark said that a 50-foot wall collapsed at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm swept through the area. He said one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

Clark said a second person was unaccounted for.

Images taken from outside the facility showed a badly damaged truck and a knocked over light pole, among other damage.

Roads around the facility were filled with debris. On nearby Interstate 95, on the north side of the Ft. McHenry tunnel, a tractor trailer also overturned.

Luis Rosa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said they planned to send a survey team Saturday to evaluate the damage.

The NWS had earlier warned of thunderstorms in the area, with some producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

In Baltimore County, officials reported that fire and emergency management units responded to the 1600 block Four Georges Court in Dundalk, where roofs had blown off two apartment buildings. Officials said on the county’s emergency management Twitter account that there were no reports of injuries, but several tenants were displaced and that the Red Cross would assist those people.

And in Carroll County, a storm dumped rain and brought high-velocity winds to Mount Airy just before 8:30 p.m. Residents reported trees and wires down and damage to buildings.

At the T.J. Maxx & HomeGoods store in the Twin Arch Shopping Center, sections of ceiling collapsed, said Doug Alexander, spokesman for the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co.

Three minor injuries were reported, but all refused EMS treatment and transport, Alexander said. There appeared to be minor damage to the exterior of the building but nothing serious structurally, he said.

Carroll County Times reporter Catalina Righter contributed to this article.

This story will be updated.