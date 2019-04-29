Police: Man dies in West Baltimore shooting

A 32-year-old man died after he was shot in West Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood Monday afternoon, police say.
The Baltimore Police Department wrote on social media that officers were called to the 800 block of West Lexington St. at 3:57 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The incident reportedly happened in a rear alley on the block, police added.
Upon arriving, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The so far unidentified victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead, the department wrote.
Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave a tip anonymously at 1-866-756-2587.