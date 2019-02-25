Woman whose body was found in Inner Harbor was 25-year-old Federal Hill resident, Baltimore police say

Baltimore Police have identified the woman whose body was recovered from the Inner Harbor Saturday morning as 25-year-old Alexandra Carroll.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Team pulled Carroll’s body from the harbor near the Maryland Science Center after a three-hour search Saturday morning.

Carroll was a Federal Hill resident, police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said. According to a LinkedIn profile under Carroll’s name, she was an alumna of the University of Delaware and University of Maryland Baltimore, and worked at the University of Maryland Medical Center as a registered nurse.

Silbert said no foul play was suspected.

“It appears that she drowned,” he said.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

Carroll’s drowning was the latest in a series of incidents in which people have fallen into the Inner Harbor’s waters — some fatally.

On Feb. 15, an Inner Harbor Unit officer jumped in the water to rescue a man near the Barnes & Noble bookstore. And last February, a 26-year-old man from Vermont fell into the Inner Harbor and died in almost exactly the same spot.

His parents have since pushed the city to install railings and other safety measures around the waterfront.

In August, the city committed to spending about $125,000 to install safety equipment around the Inner Harbor, including 16 ladders and 35 emergency life ring stations targeted in areas near bars and with high foot traffic.

