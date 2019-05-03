Two years later, search continues for Baltimore woman who went missing days before her baby shower

Two years have passed since a 22-year-old Baltimore woman seemingly vanished a few days before her baby shower, but FBI investigators say the missing persons case has not gone cold.

Akia Eggleston was eight months pregnant when family members first reported her missing in 2017. The expectant mother, who also had a young daughter, was last seen May 3, 2017, around Baltimore’s Inner Harbor — just a few days before she was supposed to attend a baby shower for the arrival of her newborn son.

But family say she never made it to the May 7 party. There was no activity on her social media accounts and cell phone, no bank withdraws, no sign of her at hospitals or bus stations since she disappeared, The Sun reported at the time.

And by fall of 2017, officials with the Baltimore Police Department said officers had exhausted every investigative means.

This week, FBI agents are appealing to the public for more information that will keep the case going. And while agents say they cannot comment on an open investigation, the case is seeing movement.

“I do work on this investigation every single day,” said Special Agent Patrick S. Dugan, with the FBI’s violent crimes task force in Baltimore. “We’re not going to stop. This investigation is going to continue with Baltimore Police and the FBI until we solve the mystery of Akia’s disappearance.”

Family members did not immediately return requests for comment this week. However, true crime podcast “The Vanished” released an episode Sunday exploring new details in the case, including interviews with family members. In the episode, Eggleston’s step-father, Shawn Wilkinson, tells podcast producers that the young woman’s debit card was found a few months after her disappearance in some bushes.

FBI officials declined to say whether they’ve located Eggleston’s phone or identified any suspects or persons of interest in the case. But they’ve established a “decent time frame” for when she may have disappeared, Dugan said.

Dugan is continuing to conduct interviews and collect information in hopes of moving the case forward, he said.

Investigators have placed billboards around Baltimore that advertise Eggleston’s photo and the $25,000 reward for information in her case, according to Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office.

Anyone with information about Eggleston’s disappearance is asked to contact the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office at 410-265-8080.

