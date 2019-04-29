Baltimore Mayor Pugh's chief of staff and top lobbyist — previously put on leave — now no longer work for city

Two top aides to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh who had been placed on leave by the acting mayor no longer work for the city, a city spokesman said Monday.

Lester Davis, a spokesman for acting mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said that Karen Stokes, the city’s top lobbyist, and Bruce Williams, the chief of staff in the mayor’s office, were no longer employed by city government.

Davis declined to comment further on the two aides’ departures, citing legal advice not to discuss personnel matters. He said several aides from Young’s council president’s office staff and others in the mayor’s office are filling in for Williams and Stokes.

Stokes and Williams could not immediately be reached for comment.

Complete coverage: Mayor Catherine Pugh's Healthy Holly scandal »

Sources had previously told The Baltimore Sun that Young, who is filling in for Pugh while she is on a leave of absence, had put the two aides on leave.

Last week, Young said he had fired three other aides with close ties to Pugh who had previously been put on leave.

Those three aides had been listed as board members at the Maryland Center for Adult Training, a nonprofit jobs program whose offices were raided by the FBI last week as part of an investigation centered on Pugh. But Davis has said Young had not known that the three had been connected to the investigation.

Federal agents executed search warrants at Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's home as well as the Maryland Center for Adult Training and other locations on Tuesday, April 25, 2019.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan