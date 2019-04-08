Two dead in head-on crash on I-83 early Monday, police say

Two people died in a head-on collision on Interstate 83 early Monday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police responded to the accident scene on the southbound side of the Jones Falls Expressway at the North Avenue exit at about 1:45 a.m., after a 2002 Mercedes Benz collided head-on with a 2013 Infiniti.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz, 26-year-old Equanna Duncan of the 4200 block of Fernhill Ave., was traveling north on the southbound side of I-83 when she struck the Infiniti, which was traveling South bound, police said. Walter Dunbar, 51, of the 2900 block of Independence St., was driving the Infiniti, police said.

Both drivers were pulled from their vehicles by witnesses, police said. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

The Baltimore Police Department's crash team is investigating the accident.

