Baltimore transportation officials to meet with E. 26th Street neighbors to discuss street repairs

Officials from the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will meet Thursday evening with residents of East 26th Street in Charles Village to discuss repairs to a section of roadway above a rail line that partially collapsed amid heavy rain two weeks ago.

The meeting, to “discuss the status of infrastructure repairs,” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the gymnasium of Margaret Brent Elementary/Middle School, 100 E. 26th St., the department announced in a post on Facebook.

The meeting will lay out the timeline for the next few weeks and give neighbors a chance to provide feedback on the repaired road’s design, said German Vigil, a Department of Transportation spokesman.

“We’re trying to get resident input,” Vigil said. “That way we can address all of their needs.”

Crews hurried to tow parked cars from the block when it began noticeably sinking on Nov. 26, sparking concerns about a potential repeat of the dramatic collapse of a nearby block in 2014.

A week later, residents of the block between North Calvert Street and Guilford Avenue, said they’d heard little from the city about what repairs were planned and when they might take place.

City officials have yet to respond in any detail to questions from The Baltimore Sun about their plan to fix the street and whether they had conducted promised inspections of it after the nearby collapse four years ago.

