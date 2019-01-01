Death of man wounded in 2007 shooting pushes Baltimore's 2018 homicide count to 309

The November death of a 49-year-old man who was shot more than 11 years ago has been ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner, pushing Baltimore’s homicide count for the year to 309.

City police said Tuesday that Clinton Anderson died Nov. 10 at the Overlea Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Anderson had been shot on June 12, 2007, in the 2000 block of E. Hoffman St.

He was 37 years old at the time.

Police said following his death an autopsy was performed, and last month the medical examiner determined Anderson died as a result of the 2007 shooting.

His death is recorded as a 2018 homicide, according to police.

Police said that Jamal Smith, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, and Jessie Lynch, who was 26, were arrested in relation to the shooting.

Smith was sentenced to life in prison while Lynch was sentenced to 20 years, police said. Online state records indicate Smith is currently at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland and that Lynch is at the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in Jessup.