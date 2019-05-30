Baltimore Symphony Orchestra abruptly cancels summer concerts, citing deep fiscal problems

Citing deep fiscal problems, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra abruptly canceled its summer concert series Thursday — just weeks after announcing it.

The orchestra said it has lost more than $16 million in the past decade.

The BSO said it is moving forward with a plan to cut its operations, including renewing a proposal to its union to shrink the concert season from a year to 40 weeks.

“These decisions were extremely difficult to make and were not entered into lightly, but they are the right ones if the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is going to continue to exist as a nationally renowned organization,” BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome said in a statement. “If the BSO is going to survive, our business model needs to change, and that change begins in earnest today.”

While legislation the General Assembly passed this session sought to provide some temporary funding for the orchestra — the BSO will get an additional $3.2 million in state funding — it is not enough to remedy the long-term finances of the organization, the orchestra said.

The proposal to shrink the concert year would be done mainly through fewer paid weeks during the summer, including a reduction from nine weeks to four weeks of paid vacation, orchestra management said.

The BSO and its musicians are continuing to negotiate a new contract.

The symphony will perform the remainder of its subscription season to include:

Beethoven “Emperor” Concerto – Thursday through Sunday.

Mahler Symphony No. 9 – June 7-9.

Movie with Orchestra: “West Side Story” – June 13-16.

The BSO said the following summer concerts will be cancelled:

New Music Festival - June 20-22.

Oregon Ridge Star-Spangled Spectacular – July 3.

Leslie Odom Jr. – July 5.

Harry Potter film with orchestra – July 11-13.

BSO performance at Artscape – July 19.

Cirque Dances – July 26-27.

The BSO’s ticket office will contact patrons with tickets to any of the summer concerts listed above within three weeks to process refunds or exchanges.

The BSO said it will resume concerts in September.

This article will be updated.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater