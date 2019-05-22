Maryland Board of Public Works approves $9.8M upgrade along North Avenue bus route in Baltimore

Maryland’s spending panel on Wednesday unanimously approved a $9.8 million upgrade to the bus route along Baltimore’s North Avenue.

The Board of Public Works voted 3-0 to make award a $9.8 million contract to Baltimore firm P. Flanigan & Sons Inc. to make “various improvements” along North Avenue between Hilton Parkway and North Rose Street as part of a joint venture between the Maryland Transit Administration and the Baltimore Department of Transportation.

The work will include new sidewalks, ramps, and dedicated bus lanes; landscaping; installation of roadway drainage improvements; street lighting upgrades; traffic signal improvements; and installation of markings for bus lanes, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings.

Holly Arnold, director of planning and programming at the Maryland Transit Administration, said the funds come from a federal grant for transportation improvements that help spur economic growth.

She noted the National Great Blacks In Wax Museum would benefit from the project.

“We’re very excited about it,” Arnold said. “Great Blacks and Wax was a good partner with us and will have a dedicated lane in front of their business.”

The contract begins in June and lasts until 2021.

The three-member Board of Public Works, which oversees significant state expenditures, is composed of Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, both Democrats.

On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford presided over the meeting instead of Hogan, who is at a shopping center conference in Las Vegas.

