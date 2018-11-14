Lori says U.S. Catholic bishops "highly likely" to move summer meeting to Baltimore as they focus on abuse crisis

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori said Wednesday that it’s “highly likely” the nation’s conference of Catholic bishops will return to Baltimore for an assembly in June as American church leaders grapple with a sex abuse crisis that has engulfed the church.

The move represents a change in plans for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which was to hold its week-long summer gathering next year in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Speaking between sessions at the conference’s fall meeting at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, Lori said that with the clergy sex-abuse crisis dominating church affairs, conference leaders decided to treat the June assembly as a business gathering, and Baltimore — site of the nation’s oldest diocese — has proved an excellent site for such gatherings.

James Rogers, chief communications officer for the conference, confirmed Lori’s statements during a brief break in the meeting.

“Yes, that’s currently the plan,” he said when asked whether the June conference would be held in Baltimore.

An indication of the revamped plans came when the bishops approved Wednesday the conference’s budget for the rest of this this year and 2019. Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of Cincinnati, chairman of the budget and finance committee, said one of the largest expenditures it addressed involved “a change of venue” and cancellation fees.

The nation’s approximately 300 bishops — the leaders of nearly 200 Catholic dioceses — meet twice a year, once in June and once in November.

The November meeting – held for years in Baltimore – traditionally centers on business and agenda-setting; the June assembly, which is held in different locations each year, typically includes elements of a retreat.

The change in focus and location for the summer conference could be a sign that U.S. church leaders view the sex abuse crisis as an urgent ecclesiastical and public relations matter.

Attendance tends to be better at business gatherings, Lori said, which made Baltimore the better choice for a subject of this magnitude. The fact that Baltimore is more affordable than Southern California helped, as well.

Lori said he believed the conference officials responsible for the decision had been discussing the idea at least since September.

The June meeting would probably be a seven-day affair, he added, and the central order of business would “almost certainly” be the raging sex abuse crisis, the subject that has consumed this week’s meeting and continues to rattle the church worldwide.

“I’m afraid that issue is going to be with us for a long, long time,” he said.

jonpitts@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonpitts77