At insistence of pope, U.S. bishops meeting in Baltimore won't vote on actions to address new sex abuse crisis

The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops opened the organization’s most closely scrutinized meeting in years Monday by announcing that the nation’s bishops will not vote this week on a series of action plans meant to address a new sex abuse scandal that has engulfed the church.

As he took a microphone to open the gathering in Baltimore, Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston announced that Pope Francis “insisted” Sunday that the bishops not vote as planned on the action items the organization’s administrative committee developed in the weeks leading up to the annual assembly.

Instead, DiNardo said, the clerics were to view their discussions on the crisis as an “initial consultation” — an exchange of ideas to be shared with Francis at a previously planned meeting Feb. 8 at the Vatican between the pope and the leaders of bishops organizations from countries around the world.

“Brothers, I am sure that you have concerns about this latest development, as I do myself,” DiNardo said before announcing that he would present a revised agenda Tuesday morning for the rest of the three-day conference.

The bishops, about 300 clerics who head dioceses across the nation, were to spend most of Monday in prayer in preparation for the deliberations.

The bishops are meeting after a year in which a Pennsylvania grand jury report revealed that hundreds of “predator priests” molested more than 1,000 children over seven decades, a U.S. cardinal resigned over sexual abuse allegations, and the resignation of the archbishop of Washington in connection with the scandal.

The cases highlighted questions about the behavior of bishops, how they handle allegations against others and who’s overseeing the bishops’ conduct.

DiNardo’s announcement drew an immediate response from one of his brother bishops — and from critics predisposed to question whether the bishops are prepared to address the crisis that has reached the highest levels of the American Catholic church.

Cardinal Blaise Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, rose to say that “given the urgency of the situation,” the bishops should at least pass a resolution on the action items so that DiNardo can be clear with Francis in February on where the U.S. group stands on the scandal and what remedies they’re prepared to try.

Cupich also proposed that the American bishops schedule a special session for March so they won’t have to wait until their next scheduled assembly, which is set for June in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“We need to be very clear with [Francis] where we stand, and we need our people to know where we stand,” Cupich said.

On the sidewalk in front of the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, Peter Isley of the group Ending Church Abuse cast the delay as another example of the church’s refusal to act with the urgency the sex-abuse crisis calls for.

Isley told a gathering of reporters that a third of the bishops gathered inside are known to have covered up instances of sex abuse. He mentioned reports that have emerged over the past week that DiNardo himself was aware of sex abuse by a priest in Texas during the past year and returned him to his duties.

“There’s no need to wait. Why do they need permission to vote? Why can’t they vote and let their vote be part of the conversation in February? It’s time to do something!” Isley said.

Inside the hotel, the bishops dispersed from the ballroom where they had convened to pray independently elsewhere on the site.

