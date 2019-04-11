Man charged with murder in March shooting, Baltimore police say

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Dolfield neighborhood, Baltimore police said Thursday.

Police allege that Lorenzo Thomas shot and killed 39-year-old Lee Tyree on March 27.

Thomas did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Police said Thomas “immediately fired upon” Tyree, who was walking through the 4600 block of Wallington Ave. at about 2:50 p.m.

“Thomas chased Lee into the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue where he fatally shot Lee,” police said.

Thomas was arrested in the 4400 block of Garrison on Blvd. Wednesday, police said.

Thomas, who resided in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Ave., was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.