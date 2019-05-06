Baltimore Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke won't seek reelection in 2020

Baltimore City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke on Monday told reporters she won’t seek reelection in 2020, ending a career in Baltimore politics spanning over three decades.

Clarke, a Democrat representing the city’s 14th District, served on the council from 1975 to ‘83 and again from 1987 to ‘95 when she was elected as the first woman to serve as City Council president.

In 1995, Clarke lost her bid for Baltimore mayor, before continuing in a teaching role at Johns Hopkins University, UMBC and Maryland Institute College of Art, according to her official biography.

Clarke returned to office in 2004 as councilwoman.

This story will be updated.