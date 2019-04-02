Baltimore Board of Ethics expected to discuss Mayor Pugh’s sales of 'Healthy Holly' books

The head of the Baltimore Board of Ethics said Tuesday she expects the panel to discuss Mayor Catherine Pugh’s book sales in a closed session of its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Linda Pierson, the ethics board chair, said no one has filed a complaint with the panel about Pugh’s book sales but confirmed that Associated Black Charities submitted a letter to the board to disclose that it had received donations from various groups, including MAIF, to purchase books from Healthy Holly LLC.

“I have received the letter,” Pierson said. “But it is confidential. As of this morning we had not received a complaint.”

The five-member ethics board typically requires someone to file a complaint before it begins its own investigation of potential ethical lapses. But Pierson said a majority of the board can vote to initiate its own complaint to prompt a probe.

“That may or may not happen tomorrow,” Pierson said. “We will be discussing the possibility of opening a complaint.”

City Councilman Ryan Dorsey has filed a complaint with the city’s inspector general, but not with the ethics board, she said.

In addition to the Associated Black Charities’ disclosure, health provider Kaiser Permanente said it paid Pugh more than $100,000 to buy about 20,000 copies of her books during a period when the company was seeking a lucrative contract to provide health benefits to city employees.

Pugh previously said that the $500,000 she was paid by the University of Maryland Medical Center for 100,000 books represented her only sales. On Monday, her attorney, Steven Silverman, did not dispute the purchases as described by Kaiser and Associated Black Charities. He stressed only that they had not purchased books UMMS had paid for already.

In her Baltimore City ethics disclosures, Pugh reported ownership of Healthy Holly LLC in 2016 and 2017 and reported receiving income from the company in 2017. Under city ethics rules, she was not required to report the source of her company’s income.

Pugh did not disclose her position on the UMMS board of directors, but city officials said she did not have to because her disclosures covered years when only University of Maryland Medical Center had business with the city. The medical center is the flagship hospital for the medical system.

