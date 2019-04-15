Archdiocese of Baltimore offers prayers for the people of France after fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The Archdiocese of Baltimore on Monday voiced its solidarity with the people of France in the wake of the devastating fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore tweeted: “Archbishop Lori and the people of the Archdiocese of Baltimore offer heart-felt prayers for the people of France as emergency personnel respond to a devastating fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.”

It announced a Monday evening mass at The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen to show support with the French.

The Chrism Mass will be streamed live on the archdiocese’s Facebook page beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The blaze collapsed the cathedral's spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers. A spokesman said the entire wooden frame of the cathedral would likely come down, and that the vault of the edifice could be threatened, too.

"Everything is burning. Nothing will remain from the frame," Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media. The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.

The cause of the blaze was not known, but French media quoted the Paris fire brigade as saying the fire is "potentially linked" to a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project on the church's spire and its 250 tons of lead. Prosecutors opened an investigation as Paris police said there were no reported deaths.

Flames shot out of the roof behind the nave of the cathedral, among the most visited landmarks in the world. Hundreds of people lined up bridges around the island that houses the cathedral, watching in shock as acrid smoke rose in plumes.

French President Emmanuel Macron was treating the fire as a national emergency, rushing to the scene and straight into meetings at the Paris police headquarters nearby.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

A massive fire broke out on April 15, 2019, at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral, one of the most visited landmarks in the world. Police said the fire is possibly linked to a renovation project that was underway at the church's spire. Read the full story.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz