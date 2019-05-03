'Understand the city': Loyola Maryland student walks the walk — across all of Baltimore's neighborhoods

It’s just past 8 a.m. Thursday, and Andrew Boyadjian already has some big plans for his 22nd birthday. He’ll eat lunch at The Lake (formerly The Roost) in Woodmere, then head to Dovecote Cafe in Reservoir Hill for dessert.

“They have this peach upside down cake that’s really good, and that’s my birthday cake,” he says. Afterward, he’ll hang out at the park around Fort McHenry, which he calls his favorite park in the city, before heading back to The Cathedral of the Incarnation for shape-note singing in the evening.

Someone who travels without a car, like Boyadjian, would find accomplishing all three endeavors in one day ambitious, or at least inconvenient. But the Loyola University Maryland senior, who started this particular walk from campus, takes it to another level by walking the whole way. In fact, these journeys make up only three stops on the meandering 22-mile trek (the distance chosen for the age he turns) that’ll take him throughout the Loyola/Notre Dame and Guilford neighborhoods surrounding campus, Belair-Edison and much of the city in between.

Boyadjian said he walks in part to get a clearer picture of a city where outsiders' concerns about safety get inflamed by assumptions around class and race.

This odyssey is just the latest that the Northern New Jersey native has taken over his four years at Loyola. With only a few weeks to go before he graduates with a degree in statistics and minor in marketing and information systems, he has walked to and through all of Baltimore’s 279 neighborhoods — a feat few lifelong residents, let alone college transplants, accomplish with any mode of transportation. Although he doesn’t see himself as unique, he’s well aware that this endeavor separates him from the average Loyola student.

“There’s a good amount of Loyola students that fit into a certain stereotype, and those are not the people that I want to associate with,” he says. “They get off campus once every eight weeks, and that, as an idea, doesn’t make sense to me. How do you only leave campus every other month? You live in such a great city, you’re not taking advantage of everything there is to offer here.”

Walking throughout the city gave Boyadjian a unique perspective on all of those offerings that give Baltimore his preferred nickname for it: Charm City. For instance, he identifies the area around Johnston Square as his favorite part of the city. “I’ve gone up and down every street so many times,” he says. “I find it to be super peaceful out there, and all the houses are really interesting.”

Boyadjian’s interest in seeing all of Baltimore also dovetails with his passion for social welfare issues. He spent two years working with Loyola’s Center for Community Service and Justice, through which he connected with affordable and transitional housing residents around the city. He cautiously avoids seeing his walking as a form of poverty tourism or discovery, which implies that Baltimore’s issues are more of a spectacle than a reality.

He walks in part to get a clearer picture of a city where outsiders’ concerns about safety get inflamed by assumptions around class and race. He rarely feels unsafe. Although he recognizes his privilege as a young white man who can walk without fear of specific kinds of violence, he believes that the rhetoric surrounding the city doesn’t match the bigger reality.

“A lot of people ask me why I care that Loyola students don’t get out as much, and it’s because I want them to understand the city the way I do, so that they don’t only rely on stereotypes and crime statistics,” he says. “I’m not telling everyone to go out and start walking. There’re definitely certain privileges with my gender and race, but I do think people could be doing a lot more to get around the city.”

This endeavor gives new meaning to the term “Smalltimore,” and has helped Boyadjian, who walked on his birthday while outfitted in an Orioles T-shirt, find a home beyond a New Jersey he doesn’t readily embrace. He doesn’t have set plans for after graduation, but hopes to live away from Baltimore for a little bit before returning more permanently. He hopes more people will embrace his way of escaping the divisions that keep both residents and outsiders from understanding the city in its totality.

“There’re really big divides and disconnects between a lot of places, based on different demographics,” he says. “Walking is a great way to break down some of those barriers.”

Boyadjian says he doesn't have set plans for after graduation, but hopes to live away from Baltimore for a little bit before returning more permanently.

