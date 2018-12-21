Baltimore police bring Christmas toys to 5-year-old girl still hospitalized from shooting

Baltimore police officers brought Christmas toys to 5-year-old Amy Hayes, who remains hospitalized after being shot and injured last month.

Police posted photos Friday of the hospital visit to Twitter, where Amy is seen receiving them while seated in a wheelchair.

“She has been slowly recovering and remains hospitalized,” police said on Twitter.

Amy was injured when caught in the crossfire of a shooting in the 1000 block of McKean Ave., after heading to the corner store to buy a juice.

Amy is the younger half-sister of Taylor Hayes, a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot in July while riding in the back seat of a car in Southwest Baltimore.

