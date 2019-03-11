Person struck by Amtrak train in Baltimore on Monday

A person was struck by an Amtrak train near the West Baltimore Station on Monday morning, causing some delays to Amtrak and MARC trains, according to Amtrak and the Maryland Transit Administration.

A person was injured in a collision with Amtrak Vermonter train 56, which runs between Washington, D.C., and Vermont, at about 8:31 a.m., according to Beth Toll, a spokeswoman for Amtrak.

The person’s condition and identity were not immediately available. There were no reported injuries to the 169 passengers or crew members on board the train, Toll said.

All Amtrak trains were shut down for a short period Monday morning, but reopened shortly after 9 a.m. The incident was causing delays on the MARC Penn line in both directions, according to the MTA.

The Amtrak Police Department and local law enforcement officers are investigating the incident.

Amtrak urged caution around train tracks. About 2,100 people were killed or injured in train collisions in the U.S. in 2017, the most recent year for which data were available, according to Operation Lifesaver, a rail safety nonprofit.

This article will be updated.

