Some package deliveries delayed as Amazon and Duke Realty continue to assess damage from deadly tornado

As Amazon and warehouse owner Duke Realty continue to assess the damage from a deadly tornado that struck Baltimore on Friday, the web retailer said delivery of packages bound for addresses across the Mid-Atlantic is delayed.

The tornado blew off a section of the roof of what Amazon calls its Baltimore sortation center, near the city’s eastern border in Dundalk. That caused an 8-inch concrete wall to collapse, killing two workers.

“Due to the damage caused by the storm, deliveries associated with this package sortation center are experiencing delays,” Amazon said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers and are working quickly to resolve.”

The warehouse opened in 2014, one year ahead of a larger, 1 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center on the site of a former General Motors plant that closed in 2005.

Orders are packed and labeled in the fulfillment center, and then some move along to the sortation center, where they are separated by destination ZIP code and handed over to delivery services.

The facilities handle packages bound for addresses anywhere from Virginia to New Jersey and New York, and in some cases elsewhere across the country, Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said.

