I-895 construction, lane closures to begin Tuesday

The $189 million replacement of the Interstate 895 bridge north of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel — and expected heavy delays as the expressway is narrowed to one lane in either direction for three years — is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

As the 60-year-old bridge is replaced, the northbound lanes of I-895 will close from the tunnel to O’Donnell Street, and the two southbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic through spring 2020. Once the northbound span has been rebuilt, it will carry two-way traffic through spring 2021 while the southbound span is replaced.

“This is going to have a significant impact on people’s travel,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn said when the closure was announced earlier this month. “People are going to notice.”

The state is recommending people use Interstate 95 or the I-695 beltway as an alternative to I-895 unless they need to reach one of its exits. The Holabird Avenue exit ramp from the bridge also will be replaced — and closed during the project, disrupting truck traffic to the port of Baltimore and warehouses such as Amazon’s in the area.

