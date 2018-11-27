Another 26th Street retaining wall in Baltimore is compromised. Now what?

After a night of excavation and clearing out crumbled pieces of sidewalk and other debris, it was clear on Tuesday morning that a section of retaining wall along East 26th Street in Charles Village had been compromised.

It hadn’t collapsed fully, and there was no massive landslide of mud and cars into the CSX Transportation railroad tracks below like what occurred after a similar incident on the street in 2014. In fact, at least one train was running Tuesday along the route, which connects to the busy Port of Baltimore.

But along half the block between North Calvert Street and Guilford Avenue, the wall had shifted and was bent at an angle, leaning away from the street and toward the tracks. Workers had cleared out a big gap in the earth behind it, and could be overheard discussing when and how to remove the damaged wall.

It remained unclear early Tuesday what the next steps would be to repair the street, and one neighbor, Colleen Woods, said she hadn’t received any updates from the city.

A section of Baltimore’s East 26th Street elevated above train tracks in Charles Village was sinking on Monday, raising concerns about a potential repeat of the dramatic collapse of a nearby block on the street in 2014.

Mayor Catherine Pugh on Monday said engineers would be on site to keep local residents informed, but workers would not share any information about the project’s progress or timeline for completion.

CSX, which owns the railroad tracks, has said it is acting in a supporting role with the city in the repair process.

In 2014, when a retaining wall along an entire block of East 26th Street between Charles and Calvert streets collapsed, taking parked cars and sidewalk and street lights with it, contractors managed to get the trains running again within a day and a half. And then they set out on a construction project to replace the wall that took more than a year.

In that project, contractor WRA built a temporary wall of steel piles along the center of East 26th Street, then excavated and cleared out all of the debris and dirt between that new wall and the train tracks. Workers than constructed a new concrete wall where the original collapsed wall had been, backfilled the space between the pilings wall and the concrete wall, and reconstructed the street.

Residents on that block were evacuated and could not return to their homes for a month as the temporary pilings wall was constructed and the street was first stabilized. The full project lasted more than a year.

No families have been evacuated in the most recent collapse, which is more contained and on a much smaller scale than the last one.

It was not clear Tuesday morning whether contractors will pursue a similar approach to reconstructing the street as was taken in 2014, or pursue a different course of action to repair the street.

Officials also had not disclosed a cause for the latest collapse, though the city had seen record-breaking rain in recent days and weeks. The collapse in 2014 was attributed in part to intense rains then having undermined the stability of the stone retaining wall there.

City officials could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun