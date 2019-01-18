What's open and what's closed in Baltimore on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

This schedule is in effect Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
Government offices
Closed in all jurisdictions.
Courts
Closed in all jurisdictions.
Public schools
Closed in all jurisdictions.
Libraries
Closed in all jurisdictions.
Trash
Pickup in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties. Baltimore City has no pickup. Anne Arundel County landfill and recycling centers are closed. Harford County drop-off center is closed. Baltimore County drop-off facilities are open.
Check with contractor in Carroll and Harford counties for trash pickup information.
Parking meters
Meters in effect in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.
Transit
CityLink & LocalLink Buses: regular weekday schedule
Charm City Circulator: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Subway (Metro): regular weekday schedule
Light rail: regular weekday schedule.
MTA commuter buses: No service, except Bus #201, which will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule.
MARC: Will operate on the "R" weekday schedule on the Penn Line only. No service on the Camden or Brunswick Lines.
MobilityLink Transportation Service: regular schedule subscription trips will be honored. However, to cancel a subscription trip for Monday, call the Mobility Call Center at 410-764-8181.
Mobility Call center: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
MTA Certification office: Closed
MTA Transit Store: Closed
Mondawmin Customer Service Center Booth: Closed
Services
Banks, S&Ls: Closed
Federal offices: Closed
Federal courts: Closed
Post office: No regular delivery.
State offices: Closed
Social Security offices: Closed
MVA offices: Closed
VEIP stations: Closed
Attractions
American Visionary Art Museum: Open
B&O Railroad Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Baltimore Museum of Art: Closed
Baltimore Museum of Industry: Closed
Fort McHenry National Monument: Closed during government shutdown
Historic ships in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Maryland Historical Society: Closed
Maryland Science Center: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Maryland Zoo in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
National Aquarium: Open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Port Discovery: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reginald F. Lewis Museum: Open, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Walters Art Museum: Closed