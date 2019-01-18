What's open and what's closed in Baltimore on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

This schedule is in effect Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Government offices

Closed in all jurisdictions.

Courts

Closed in all jurisdictions.

Public schools

Closed in all jurisdictions.

Libraries

Closed in all jurisdictions.

Trash

Pickup in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties. Baltimore City has no pickup. Anne Arundel County landfill and recycling centers are closed. Harford County drop-off center is closed. Baltimore County drop-off facilities are open.

Check with contractor in Carroll and Harford counties for trash pickup information.

Parking meters

Meters in effect in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Transit

CityLink & LocalLink Buses: regular weekday schedule

Charm City Circulator: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Subway (Metro): regular weekday schedule

Light rail: regular weekday schedule.

MTA commuter buses: No service, except Bus #201, which will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule.

MARC: Will operate on the "R" weekday schedule on the Penn Line only. No service on the Camden or Brunswick Lines.

MobilityLink Transportation Service: regular schedule subscription trips will be honored. However, to cancel a subscription trip for Monday, call the Mobility Call Center at 410-764-8181.

Mobility Call center: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

MTA Certification office: Closed

MTA Transit Store: Closed

Mondawmin Customer Service Center Booth: Closed

Services

Banks, S&Ls: Closed

Federal offices: Closed

Federal courts: Closed

Post office: No regular delivery.

State offices: Closed

Social Security offices: Closed

MVA offices: Closed

VEIP stations: Closed

Attractions

American Visionary Art Museum: Open

B&O Railroad Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Baltimore Museum of Art: Closed

Baltimore Museum of Industry: Closed

Fort McHenry National Monument: Closed during government shutdown

Historic ships in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Maryland Historical Society: Closed

Maryland Science Center: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Maryland Zoo in Baltimore: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

National Aquarium: Open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Port Discovery: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Reginald F. Lewis Museum: Open, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Walters Art Museum: Closed

