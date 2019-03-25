Do you know where the 'Healthy Holly' books are? Send a tip to reporters.

Tens of thousands of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” children’s books have not been accounted for by the institution that paid for them or the mayor, even as public pressure builds amid accusations of “self-dealing” at the University of Maryland Medical System.
The Baltimore Sun has canvassed public and private schools, libraries, booksellers, child care centers and agencies to try to locate them. Use the form below to submit a tip on where else reporters should be looking.
