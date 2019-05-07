Glen Burnie couple charged with first- and second-degree murder in stabbing in South Baltimore

A Glen Burnie man and his girlfriend have been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man in South Baltimore early Saturday morning, police said in a charging document released Tuesday.

Derek Hoey, 31, and Kara Bach, 25, were arrested and charged with the first- and second-degree murder of Jorge Perez in the 5700 block of Pennington Ave. in the Curtis Bay Industrial Area around 1:30 a.m., police said. The two were also charged with conspiracy of first-degree murder as well as first- and second-degree assault charges. They are being held without bail.

The public defender representing Hoey did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon from The Baltimore Sun. No attorney for his girlfriend was listed in online court documents.

Police got a call about the stabbing Saturday after a particularly violent 24 hours in Baltimore the day before when 12 people were shot, including two young children.

Charging documents suggest the couple were driving with Perez, 28, and using narcotics when the two thought their back-seat passenger had a knife, police said. Hoey, who was driving, then stopped the car and opened the back door where Perez was sitting and began stabbing him.

Hoey and his girlfriend then fled, leaving Perez, who witnesses said was swaying back and forth in the road, according to charging documents. Officers found Perez with multiple stab wounds and transported him to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma. He died two hours later from his injuries.

Detectives left the crime scene and found a black Saturn that had crashed and was sitting on top of a median, near the 1300 block of Patapsco Ave. in the Fairfield Area neighborhood. Officers found Hoey covered in blood and unconscious from a suspected drug overdose, police said. He was transported to the MedStar Harbor Hospital emergency room while his girlfriend was taken into custody.

The charging document doesn’t indicate that Bach ever picked up the knife that killed Perez, but detectives said she lied to them. According to court records, Bach said Perez had a knife to justify her boyfriend’s stabbing. She is facing the same charges as her boyfriend who, police believe, used the knife that killed Perez.

The medical examiner ruled Perez’s death a homicide by multiple stabs and cuts. The examiner also said the man had several defensive wounds from trying to defend himself against Hoey. There have been 102 homicides in the city this year.

After being released from the hospital, Hoey admitted to stabbing Perez but told officers he was stabbed first, police said. But when asked where the knife was that Perez used, Hoey didn’t know, police said. Officers had already searched the crime scene and Perez’s belongings but found no knife. And police said Hoey’s injuries were “self-inflicted” and “common” with what would be found in an attacker.

