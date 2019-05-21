Surprise demolition of 19th-century Baltimore homes upsets Woodberry neighbors who were told they'd be saved

Two 19th-century homes in Woodberry that neighbors had waged a battle to save last year were demolished Tuesday.

The developer CLD Partners initially planned to knock down the houses, which dated to the 1840s, salvaging only old stones for use in a new apartment complex between Clipper Road and the Light Rail station.

Nonetheless, they relented after calls from area residents who treasured the stone and brick buildings in the old industrial area. They incorporated the houses, at 3511 and 3523 Clipper Road, in the designs for the apartment building, saying they could perhaps use the structures for a lobby, lounge space and a small office or shop.

Neighbors thought the matter was settled, and some were surprised to learn they were already knocked down.

“The developer didn't come to the Clipper Mill Associations or seek any community input from our neighborhood. I was unaware the plans changed,” said Jessica Meyer, an area resident who has been opposing development in the Clipper Mill neighborhood for its density. “It's a shame the project couldn't be built while keeping the houses in tact. The historical significance of those homes and their part in the wider Woodberry neighborhood is undeniable.”

The houses had been significantly altered and long vacant, posing preservation challenges, said the developers, who had no obligation to save any part of the buildings, though they are part of the Woodberry Historic District and on the National Register of Historic Places. Officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Clipper Road apartment building was slated to include 60 to 80 mostly studio apartments renting for $1,100 to $1,300 per month. The property is within an area considered for transit-oriented development, and encouraged developers to building housing appealing to those taking the public transportation or biking or walking.

