Perry Thorsvik

BALTIMORE, MD--Marko Jamardio, a crewman aboard the Yugoslavian freighter DURMITOR. The ship was anchored in the Baltimore harbor for the past 4-1/2 years because the U.S. government froze all Yugoslavian assets and wouldn't let the ship leave. The crew basically had nothing to do all day. Most drank, except they hadn't been paid in two months, so they can't buy vodka.