Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun

Holding a campaign sign Congressman Roscoe Bartlett shakes hands with Josh Semler, right, of Hagerstown. Watching on are, Maryland Republican Party Chairman and State Senator Alex X. Mooney, far left, and Ryan Pheulpin, 2nd from left, from Boonsboro. Semler and Pheulpin came to Greenbrier Elementary School to cast their ballots in the primary election. Barlett is running in the Rebublican primary in the 6th Congressional District against seven other Republican candidates. Several Democrats are also in the race. Mooney is asking voters to sign a petition to overturn the new districts.