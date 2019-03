Baltimore Sun photo by Barbara Haddock Taylor

ATF Special Agent in Charge Sheree Mixell (left) announces a reward for information about the recent fire on The Block. She spoke at a press conference at the Baltimore ATF office about the agency's joint investigation of the recent fire at 404 E. Baltimore Street. The ATF, Maryland State Fire Marshall's office and the Baltimore city police are investigating the fire, which was the result of human action. Also in the picture is Raymond Obrocki, Baltimore City Deputy Fire Marshal.