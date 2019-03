Baltimore Sun

No. 2: Baltimore and other cities had opted out for years Just because Congress enacted Daylight Savings Time in 1918 didn't mean everyone stuck with it. Baltimore, for one, spent the thirties not saving any daylight. On the morning of April 27, 1948, daylight-saving time finally came to Baltimore permanently after years of indecision and false starts. The transition went relatively smoothly, although there were a number of reported tardinesses at church services that Sunday and latenesses for work the following day.