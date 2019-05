Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Eric Wetzel, from left, and Greg Thompson watch as Thomas Plaisted, a Materials Engineer at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory looks at the Hybrid III crash test device that is being tested. The U.S. Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground is one of three groups working with Under Armour, GE and the NFL to develop a safer football helmet using straps allow voluntary movement of the head but provide protection tension under hits. The NFL brought in Under Armour to help make them cool, while the Army has the cool toys and the added goal of developing safer gear for soldiers