Revisiting Ravens left tackle Jonathan Ogden's Hall of Fame induction
Jonathan Ogden was not only the Ravens' first NFL draft pick in 1996, he also became the team's first Pro Football Hall of Famer when he was inducted in 2013.
As the Hall of Fame prepares to induct a new class this weekend, take a look back at the big left guard's induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, and the celebrations that ensued in Baltimore.
