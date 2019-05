The Ravens were seeking their first winning season, but Pete Carroll's Patriots beat them in the regular-season finale in New England, and both teams finished 8-8.

In the teams' first meeting, New England scored its most points since 1984 and held off a late Ravens rally at Memorial Stadium.

The Ravens will play the New England Patriots for the 12th time in their history Saturday when the teams meet in an AFC divisional playoff game in Foxborough, Mass. Here's a look at their 11 previous meetings.