Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

Supporters of Alan Gross, 62, of Washington D.C., held a midday vigil outside the Cuban Interests Section, to call for his release as the second anniversary of his imprisonment in Cuba approaches on Dec. 3. Gross, an international development specialist, who brought cell phones to Cuba and was working with USAID to improve intranet access to the Jewish community, was convicted by the Cuban government of "acts to undermine the integrity and independence" of Cuba, according to the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC).