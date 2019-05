Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Ice water. What else is there even to say? Tucker is now 12-of-13 on field goals at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field after hitting all three of his attempts Thursday, and has just one miss in 11 kicks this year. His value was on full display against the Steelers as the kicker they traded a draft pick for six weeks ago can’t get them the win when it counts. Tucker, we’ve found time and time again, can do that for the Ravens.