Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 23-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

None of the despondent things said in the wake of the Ravens’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals are any less true five days later.

They’re still a mistake-prone, seemingly mediocre team. Their 0-3 start still spells likely doom for once-robust playoff aspirations.

And yet, they staved off doom with their come-from-behind road win over the arch-rival Steelers.

It was a tale of hook-or-crook survival rather than reassuring efficiency. But now the Ravens have 11 days to rest up for a home game against the Cleveland Browns, whom they’ve always handled. After that, they’ll face the woeful San Francisco 49ers.

Does 3-3 sound so bad when you’ve started the season with four of six games on the road? Who knows what could happen from there?

That’s the optimist’s take. You can also say all sorts of negative things about the Ravens’ performance.

They benefited considerably from some odd coaching choices by the Steelers, who twice trusted Mike Vick on vital short-yardage plays in overtime instead of giving the ball to Le’Veon Bell, who might be the best running back in football.

Joe Flacco committed two critical turnovers, and he was hardly alone on the gaffe squad. An unnecessary roughness penalty by Kyle Juszczyk helped set up a Pittsburgh field goal. A blown snap cost the Ravens a chance at a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Missed tackles gave the Steelers several chances to seize the game in overtime.

There were also plays like Flacco’s failed quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter. He was almost automatic on such plays last year. This year, the Ravens couldn’t generate the requisite push for their 6-foot-6 quarterback to fall forward a few feet.

Then there’s the mounting list of injuries to key players, from Terrell Suggs to Eugene Monroe to Crockett Gillmore to Breshad Perriman. Steve Smith, who’d been the team’s best offensive player the previous two weeks, was knocked from Thursday’s game with a back contusion.

It’s hard to look at all that and say the Ravens are a team headed in the right direction. But 0-4 represented oblivion. This is something better.